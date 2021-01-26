First dose of COVID-19 Vaccine completed for all 309 New Mexico long-term care facilities

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

NEW MEXICO (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department, all of New Mexico’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities, including staff and residents, have had a vaccine clinic where the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was provided.

“In less than a month, New Mexico has reached every long-term care facility in the state,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “That’s something to celebrate. We know New Mexicans all want a faster process, all want more vaccines distributed faster and in more places. And we will get more product from the federal government, and we will get that done. But as we move forward in this unprecedented effort I am proud of New Mexico’s ability to rapidly get shots into arms, and we will continue to lead the southwest in per-capita vaccination rates, according to the C.D.C.”

The Department reported that all 309 of the facilities in the state had a clinic between Dec. 28 and Jan. 22. Those facilities will now be working with federal and pharmacy partners to coordinate and schedule two more clinics at each facility. The two additional clinics will serve two purposes — providing second doses to those who are eligible and to provide first doses to any residents or staff who may have missed the first clinic.

“It’s important to remember that you are not fully protected until you have had both doses of the COVID vaccine,” said Department of Health Secretary-Designate Dr. Tracie Collins. “We are very eager to see this vulnerable population fully vaccinated and better protected from COVID-19.”

ALTSD Cabinet Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez also voiced her praise for the coordination and partnerships required to meet this timeline. “We are excited to see New Mexico vaccinating faster than nearly all other states – and that is largely due to the aggressive timelines and extraordinary collaboration that we’ve implemented. We are relieved to have the first round administered within LTCs. Now my department is working hard to get vaccine clinics set up for seniors who are 75+ across the state, assist in vaccine-related education, and of course encourage New Mexicans, especially seniors, to register on vaccinenm.org.”

In total, the Department reported more than 12,000 LTC staff and residents were vaccinated during the first dose vaccine clinics in partnership with the Federal Pharmacy Program.