First complaint filed with New Mexico ethics commission

William Lang, chair of the New Mexico Ethics Commission, looks over documents at the agency’s meeting in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. New Mexico’s new Ethics Commission reported Friday it had received no complaints so far about ethical lapses and potential corruption involving public employees, contractors, lobbyists, and political candidates. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s fledgling State Ethics Commission says it has received its first complaint without disclosing its contents or who it involves.

The commission treats complaints as confidential until there is a finding of probable cause.

That doesn’t prevent people from going public with accusations that are submitted to the commission or rebuttals.

The commission in January started to field complaints and requests for advisory opinions regarding campaign finances, government contracting, gifts from lobbyists, and more.

Allegations of criminal conduct are referred to state or local prosecutors.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the creation of the commission in 2018.