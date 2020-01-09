First child death of flu season for New Mexico reported in Roosevelt County

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) said today that a one-year-old in Roosevelt County has died from an influenza-related illness.

NMDOH said this is New Mexico’s first pediatric flu death of the 2019-2020 season.

Since the start of the flu season in October, NMDOH said it has identified 52 pneumonia and influenza-related deaths.

Health officials said flu is still spreading in all regions of the state and they have not yet reached peak activity.

The Department of Health recommends everyone six months of age and older get flu vaccine each flu season. The DOH said it is especially important for the following groups of people, either because they are at high risk of having serious flu-related complications, or because they live with or care for people at high risk for complications:

Children younger than 5, but especially children younger than 2 years old (Children aged 6 months through 8 years who have never been vaccinated against influenza, or have an unknown vaccination history, should receive two doses of influenza vaccine, administered at least 4 weeks apart.)

Pregnant women (all trimesters), and up to two weeks post-partum

People ages 50 years and older

People of any age with medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, lung or heart disease, and those who are immunocompromised

People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

People who live with or care for those at high risk for complications from flu, including healthcare personnel and caregivers of babies younger than six months

American Indians and Alaskan Natives

People who are morbidly obese

In addition to getting vaccinated, NMDOH also recommends the following to help prevent catching or spreading influenza:

Wash your hands and your children’s hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after contact with other people and before eating

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve

Clean your hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer after blowing your nose, sneezing, or coughing, even if you use a tissue

Stay home if you have fever and/or respiratory symptoms

Ask your doctor about antiviral medicines if you seek medical care for flu. These medicines are most effective if given within two days of your symptoms starting, but may still help even after two days.

