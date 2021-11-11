Fire station siren sounds overnight after malfunction, Curry County says

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Fire Station 4 in Clovis sounded a warning siren early Thursday morning multiple times, at around 4:30 a.m., 5:30 a.m., and 6:30 a.m. However, officials said that none of these alarms were intentional.

According to the Clovis/Curry County Office of Emergency Management, a maintenance company was contacted and disabled the siren. Repairs are expected to happen “at a later date.”

The office asked community members with questions to call at 575-673-9494 or email oem@cityofclovis.org.