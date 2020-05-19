Fire restrictions ordered at 4 sites in northern New Mexico

by: Associated Press

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — The National Park Service is implementing additional fire restrictions at four park sites in northern New Mexico due to an increasing risk of wildfires in the region.

The additional restrictions apply to Bandelier National Monument and Valles Caldera National Preserve near Los Alamos and to Fort Union National Monument near Watrous in Mora County and Pecos National Historical Park in San Miguel County.

The restrictions prohibit, among other things, all fires involving campfires, charcoal grills and coal and wood stoves. 

