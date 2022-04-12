RUIDOSO, NM (KTSM) – A wind-driven fire just east of Ruidoso in the Homestead Loop neighborhood has consumed at least one property and forced evacuations in the surrounding area.

According to the Village of Ruidoso Facebook page, the fire started near McBride Drive, but has jumped to Gavilan Canyon Road.

The fire was spreading north to Eagle Creek and the Homestead Acres area. Officials urged residents in that area to evacuate to the Ruidoso Convention Center.

Officials have also evacuated students from Sierra Vista, White Mountain as well as Ruidoso Middle and High School bus to the convention center.

In addition to the fire, officials say a power outage has caused issues with water distribution in the area. . Residents are being asked to conserve water, as some may experience a loss of pressure or complete water outage.

Earlier in the day, officials with the Lincoln National Forest moved their fire rating from a Moderate to High Fire Danger Rating.

