Fire hits historic New Mexico bathhouse, under investigation

OJO CALIENTE, N.M. (AP) — A fire that torched a historic New Mexico bathhouse built in the 1800s remains under investigation.

Investigators say a blaze Thursday destroyed the Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa in northern New Mexico after crews battled the fire for hours.

Taos County Fire Chief Mike Cordova says the fire could have been worse and might have spread into the main building had crews not subdued it.

Ojo Caliente is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The site dates back to the Tewa speaking Pueblo people.

No injuries were reported.