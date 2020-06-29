Fire destroys Albuquerque apartments under construction

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a 12-unit apartment complex that was under construction in Albuquerque.  

A plume of smoke was visible from the edge of downtown when the fire broke out about 6 a.m. Sunday near Atrisco and Central.

No one was injured.

The three-story apartment complex was supposed to be The Atrisco Lofts, part of a project intended to help revitalize the neighborhood.

The owners told KOB-TV they had dealt with squatters before and suspect the fire may have been started by a homeless person.

The blaze spread to a neighboring kennel before firefighters brought it under control.

