Financial Management Bill in New Mexico high schools passes committee unanimously

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from the State Legislature, financial management will become a required course for New Mexico high schoolers, under new legislation unanimously passed by the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee Monday afternoon.

Sponsored by Rep. Willie Madrid (D-Chaparral) and Rep. Antonio “Moe” Maestas (D-Albuquerque), House Bill 163 makes financial management a required course for high school graduation. The provided course must meet mathematic, academic, and performance standards, and include a basic understanding of budgets, checking and savings accounts, credit, interest, and the costs of borrowing.

“New Mexican students should be graduating high school armed with the practical tools they need to succeed in the real world,” said Rep. Madrid. “Nothing is more crucial to their futures than understanding how to manage a budget and make smart financial decisions.”

“Studies show that less than one-third of young adults understand financial basics such as interest rates and inflation,” said Rep. Maestas. “Higher levels of financial management are directly correlated to lower debt and more responsible budgetary choices, so investing in our high schoolers’ knowledge of money today sets them – and our state – up for success,” said Rep. Maestas.

The requirement for high schoolers would take effect for students entering the ninth grade, beginning in the 2021-2022 school year and after. HB 163 would also allow financial management to count as an elective for middle schoolers.

HB 163 passed the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee with a unanimous 10-0 vote, and will be heard next in the House Education Committee.

