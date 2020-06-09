Financial crisis looms over New Mexico cities, counties

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A leading state legislator is warning that local governments from Roswell to Santa Fe are being swept away in the “economic tsunami” of the coronavirus pandemic and may fall back on the state for financial aid.
Senate finance committee chairman John Arthur Smith said Monday that gross receipt taxes on sales and services that support municipal and county governments are drying up, as cities such as Santa Fe reel from the collapse of the state’s tourism sector.
At the same time, he says the U.S. government has limited the options for states to funnel federal recovery dollars toward local governments.