Fight over river access simmers before New Mexico commission

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A panel charged with overseeing hunting and fishing regulations and managing wildlife across New Mexico will have its first meeting Friday.

The panel will meet following a shakeup over an ongoing dispute that involves public access to rivers and streams that flow through private property.

Former Game Commission chairwoman Joanna Prukop ran afoul of Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last fall when she and other commissioners voted to reconsider the contested rule that limits access.

Questions have been raised about its constitutionality.

The commission under Prukop’s leadership had the support of sportsmen groups, conservationists and members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation, but the governor’s office has opted to replace her with a new board member.

