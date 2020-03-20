Fight over jaguar habitat in Southwest heads back to court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal appeals court is ordering a New Mexico judge to reconsider a case involving a fight over critical habitat in the U.S. Southwest for the endangered jaguar.

Ranchers had sued, arguing that a decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to set aside thousands of acres for the cats violated the statute that guides wildlife managers in determining whether certain areas are essential for the conservation of a species.

The appellate court this week overturned an earlier ruling that had sided with federal officials.

At issue is more than 170 square miles that span two desert mountain ranges along the Arizona-New Mexico border.