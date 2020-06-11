Female bear and cubs returned to wilderness in New Mexico

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — A female bear and three cubs found raiding the neighborhood trash in Los Alamos have been safely captured and moved to a new, more appropriate hunting ground in the countryside of western New Mexico.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says seven conservation officers worked around the clock over two days to capture and relocate the four bears.

They were all healthy and had not been captured by the agency in the past.

The agency says the bears were in danger of getting used to finding their food in neighborhoods where people live.