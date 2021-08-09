FEMA distributes over $2.4 million in aid across New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Dept. of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) issued a reminder that eligible New Mexicans can apply for financial assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), according to press release by the office of Governor Lujan Grisham.

According to the office, FEMA, as part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan, has already given around 465 New Mexicans an average of $5,200 in aid per registration while 850 residents have been approved for assistance and will receive funds shortly.

The program covers funeral costs that occurred after Jan. 20, 2020, including costs for funeral services, cremations, interments, headstones, and officiant services while deaths that occurred after May 16, 2020, must indicate COVID-19 as the cause of death, the release said.

In addition, any deaths certificate that occurred from Jan. 20 to May 16, 2020 that does not list COVID-19 as the cause of death, must have a signed statement listing COVID-19 as a contributing factor to cause of death. According to the release, “FEMA cannot provide financial assistance that duplicates any source of funding that is specifically designated to pay for a funeral prior to the death or for a death not attributed to COVID-19.”

“New Mexicans who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 are eligible for financial support from the federal government.” said DHSEM Secretary Bianca Ortiz-Wertheim.

Ortiz- Wertheim added, “Losing a loved one always brings heartbreak, and hopefully this support can make a difference in the lives of our friends, family, and neighbors who have been effected by this virus. DHSEM and our federal partners want all eligible New Mexicans to register for this program, and FEMA representatives are available to guide you through every step of the application.”

To get a COVID-19 Funeral Assistance application with a FEMA representatives help contact (844) 684-6333 during business hours (Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET)