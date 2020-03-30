Feds refuse again to list bi-state grouse along state line

FILE – This March 1, 2010, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a greater sage grouse male strutting to attract a mate at a lek, or mating ground, near Bridgeport, Calif. Two years after a U.S. judge ordered the Trump administration to reconsider its refusal to protect sage grouse populations along the California-Nevada line, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has again decided against listing the bi-state grouse as threatened or endangered. (Jeannie Stafford/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two years after a U.S. judge ordered the Trump administration to reconsider its refusal to protect sage grouse populations along the California-Nevada line, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has again decided against listing the bi-state grouse as threatened or endangered.

The bi-state grouse is related but separate from the greater sage grouse, which lives in a dozen Western states.

Monday’s decision is the latest in government’s on-again, off-again actions dating to 2013 to protect the bird under the Endangered Species Act.

Conservationists says the Trump administration is ignoring the fact the bird has been in serious trouble for more than a decade.