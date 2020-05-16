Federal contract awarded to repair northern New Mexico dam

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has awarded a contract to a Virginia-based company to repair a dam along the Rio Chama in northern New Mexico.

The agency announced Friday that the two-phased contract with CARPI USA Inc. is worth up to $16.7 million.

A study determined that El Vado Dam needed to be modified and repaired to reduce seepage and erosion.

Repairs will include the installation of a liner on the upstream face of the dam.

A separate contract will be awarded later for replacement of the spillway.

Water stored at El Vado is used to meet the needs of several Native American communities.