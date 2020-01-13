Federal charges filed against man accused in woman’s death

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A Roswell man accused of killing the mother of his 3-year-old son before fleeing with the boy is now facing a federal charge.

The FBI says it has issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Jorge Rico-Ruvira on one count of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Police believe Rico-Ruvira killed 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez and left with their young son, who is still missing.

Rico-Ruvira is also facing charges of first-degree murder in state court.

Authorities say he was possibly headed to Mexico, where he has family.

