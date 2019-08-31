Federal authorities seize $4 million in drugs in New Mexico

Live Now
by: Associated Press

LAGUNA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — Federal officials say officers seized 85 pounds of drugs on a road that runs through a reservation in New Mexico.

Interior Department officials said Thursday that the bust happened within the boundaries of the Laguna Indian Reservation west of Albuquerque.

The drugs purportedly had a street value of more than $4 million.

Drugs seized included 82.8 pounds of methamphetamines, 2.4 pounds of heroin and 2,000 cigarette cartridges with a THC, the psychoactive element in marijuana.

The Interior Department’s statement did not identify the person arrested in the bust.

