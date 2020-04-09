Federal aid assigned to rural New Mexico hospital

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Members of New Mexico’s congressional and U.S. Senate delegation say rural hospitals that suspended non-urgent procedures as they brace for a surge in coronavirus patients have begun receiving a temporary financial lifeline from the federal government.
Las Cruces-based U.S. Rep Xochitl Torres Small and Sen. Martin Heinrich said in a statement that the Gila Regional Medical Center in Silver City will receive an advance Medicare payment of $6.8 million.
A variety of rural hospitals and clinics are being starved of ordinary income as they postpone elective surgeries and procedures to open up beds for COVID-19 patients.
The state has registered at least 13 virus-related deaths and nearly 800 infections.