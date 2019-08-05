FBI offers up to $1,000 reward after man robs Santa Fe bank

SANTA FE, NM (KAMR/KCIT) – The FBI and Santa Fe Police Department are looking for a man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank branch on Friday afternoon.



The suspect is described as a white male in his early 30s, approximately 5’10” tall, with a short beard and possibly short, dark blonde hair.

He wore a gray hat, a gray T-shirt with stains around the abdomen, dark jeans, and brown sunglasses. He carried a small bag that hung from his shoulder.

The suspect entered Wells Fargo, located at , at approximately 2:09 p.m. Friday.

He presented a teller with a note that implied the suspect had a gun.

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect, who left the bank.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300.

The FBI may pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can be found at bankrobbers.fbi.gov.

Bank robbery carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years. The use of a gun, other dangerous weapon, toy gun, or hoax bomb device during the commission of a bank robbery can be punishable by a prison term of up to 25 years.