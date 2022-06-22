ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced that high school students in New Mexico are invited to apply for the agency’s Teen Academy, which is set from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 in Albuquerque.

The Teen Academy, officials with the FBI explained, will give high school students for the 2022-23 school year “an opportunity to get a peek into the inner workings of today’s FBI.”

FBI officials detailed that the event will join together FBI special agents and support personnel who will provide presentations on topics including, terrorism, cyber security, public corruption, evidence handling, SWAT, and the day-to-day operation in an FBI office.

“The Teen Academy is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see if you could be the special agent of your dreams,” said Gaby, who went through the class in 2019. “It has not only introduced me to peers that share the same passion and drive to make a difference, but it has also introduced me into a world that is much more than a government agency; it is a family that works for the betterment of the community.”

The FBI stated that students accepted into the program are expected to dress “appropriately” along with attending all activities at the academy.

“The FBI Teen Academy is a riveting experience that shouldn’t be passed by. It opens your mind to new opportunities, and it shows you what the FBI has to offer. I personally think it was one of my best decisions to apply for this program,” said Jake, who also attended in the summer of 2019.

An application form can be found here with the deadline to apply set for July 7.