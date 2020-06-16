FBI faces wrongful death lawsuit from 2017 school shooting

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The mother of one of the 2017 Aztec High School shooting victims is suing the federal government, claiming the FBI was negligent.

The Farmington Daily Times reports Jamie Lattin filed the lawsuit last week in U.S. District Court over the death of Lattin’s daughter, Casey Jordan Marquez.

Marquez and classmate Francisco “Paco” Fernandez were killed shortly after school started on Dec. 7, 2017.

The 21-year-old gunman, William Atchison, ambushed Fernandez in a bathroom and then encountered Marquez in the hallway.

This is the second wrongful death lawsuit that Lattin has filed.

An FBI spokesman declined to comment on the lawsuit.