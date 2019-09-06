Fatal shooting of Las Cruces suspect found to be justified

by: Associated Press

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Law enforcement officers involved in the fatal shooting of a suspect outside a Las Cruces Home Depot will not be charged.

The Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Friday that the June shooting of Francisco Tarin was justified.

Prosecutors say Tarin shot at a Las Cruces patrol officer and a round went through the officer’s windshield and hit him in the neck.

Las Cruces police and officers from other agencies responded and found Tarin near a Home Depot store.

Authorities say they used less lethal devices to try and subdue Tarin and demanded he put down his firearm.

They ended up exchanging gun fire with Tarin.

A review done by police and a multi-agency task force says officers faced reasonable fear for their lives.

