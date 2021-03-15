Fatal crash on NM Highway 467 in Roosevelt County

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police report they investigated a fatal crash on NM Highway 467 near milepost 4, north of Portales on March 14, at around 8:20 p.m.

According to NMSP, the initial investigation indicated a Chevrolet pickup driven by a 30-year-old man was going north on NM Highway 467 when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic of the southbound lane and struck the driver’s side of a Ford F-150 pickup.

NMSP said the driver of the Ford, Abundio R. Najera, age 65, of Portales, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. A passenger in that vehicle, a 64-year old woman, sustained unknown injuries and was transported by emergency personnel to an area hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet sustained unknown injuries in the crash and was transported by emergency personnel to an area hospital said NMSP.

According to NMSP, alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash and seatbelts were properly used by the occupants in the Ford. This crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police with the assistance of the New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.