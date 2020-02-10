Farmington man gets long prison term for 2018 fatal stabbing

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A Farmington man convicted in a fatal 2018 stabbing has been sentenced to 18 ½ years in prison.

Prosecutors say Ronnie Garcia was convicted of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Garcia was accused of killing 24-year-old Dion DeBarry of Farmington near a gas station in October 2018.

The Farmington Daily Times reports that female witness told authorities the two men were in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical fight.

Authorities say Garcia stabbed DeBarry in the chest once with a knife.

DeBarry was found unresponsive at the scene and died from his injuries at a hospital.