Family sues after deputies shoot mentally ill woman 20 times

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The family of a New Mexico woman fatally shot more than 20 times by sheriff’s deputies is suing.

KOB-TV reports the family of Elisha Lucero has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in state district court against the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

The lawsuit says the family called authorities in July 2019 as the 28-year-old Lucero was suffering a mental health crisis.

But court documents say deputies escalated a tense situation when they showed up.

The lawsuit alleges that deputies never called for a crisis intervention specialist despite at least one deputy knowing Lucero had mental health issues.

A Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman declined to comment. 

