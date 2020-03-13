Families prepare for extended school closures in New Mexico

Banker Floyd Morelos, of Santa Fe, N.M., is turned away at the entrance to a nursing home and rehabilitation center where he sought to visit his 85-year-old mother Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Santa Fe. The state of New Mexico has advised assisted living facilities to discourage visitors for the safety of elderly patients as the governor declared a public health emergency in response to spread of COVID-19. Morelos said he was glad to see the health precautions even though he was unable to check on his mother, who has dementia, and give her a hug as planned. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials say 10 people in the state have now tested positive for the new coronavirus, with the new cases including household members of those who had previously tested positive.

The new cases in Bernalillo and Santa Fe counties come as students pick up laptops and books from school to settle into life at home without public gatherings for at least three weeks.

Schools statewide were ordered to close as New Mexico authorities try to isolate known infections from the coronavirus.

Catholic churches and schools in central and northern New Mexico also announced closures.

The governor acknowledged the closures are difficult decisions and have social and economic impacts.