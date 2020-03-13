Families prepare for extended school closures in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials say 10 people in the state have now tested positive for the new coronavirus, with the new cases including household members of those who had previously tested positive.
The new cases in Bernalillo and Santa Fe counties come as students pick up laptops and books from school to settle into life at home without public gatherings for at least three weeks.
Schools statewide were ordered to close as New Mexico authorities try to isolate known infections from the coronavirus.
Catholic churches and schools in central and northern New Mexico also announced closures.
The governor acknowledged the closures are difficult decisions and have social and economic impacts.