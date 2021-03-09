Extension of emergency SNAP benefits will continue in March

N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — On March 9, The Human Services Department said New Mexico households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of March as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These benefits are critical to New Mexico’s ongoing COVID-19 response,” said Karmela Martinez, director of the Income Support Division which administers the SNAP program, formally known as food stamps. “Many New Mexicans continue to rely on these emergency SNAP benefits to keep their families fed.”

According to the HSD, the emergency assistance will increase a household’s monthly benefit up to the maximum food benefit amount for their household size.

The HSD said SNAP recipients do not have to take any action to receive these additional food benefits as they will placed on their EBT cards.

SNAP recipients with a regular issuance date of March 1-13, will receive a supplement on March 13, 2021. SNAP recipients with a regular issuance date of March 14-20, will receive their benefits and the supplement on their regular issuance date said HSD.

The HSD said it has been a year since SNAP households that were not already receiving the maximum SNAP food benefits for their households have received an increase bringing their food benefits to the maximum amount each month.

The HSD said individuals seeking to apply for SNAP benefits may apply online through www.yes.state.nm.us or by phone at 1-800-283-4465. Newly approved SNAP recipients will be eligible for the supplemental benefit.