Extension of emergency SNAP benefits for February 2021

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – New Mexico households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of February as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, announced the New Mexico Human Services Department.

“We are grateful to continue to provide additional food assistance to those in need during the ongoing public health crisis,” said Karmela Martinez, director of the Income Support Division which administers the SNAP program, formally known as food stamps. “These emergency SNAP benefits help many New Mexican families keep food on the table.”

The emergency assistance, as announced, is intended to increase a household’s monthly benefit up to the maximum food benefit amount for their household size (see table below). SNAP recipients do not have to take any action to receive these additional food benefits as they will be placed directly on their EBT cards.

The announcement stated SNAP recipients with a regular issuance date of Feb. 1-6, will receive a supplement on Feb. 6, 2021. SNAP recipients with a regular issuance date of Feb. 7-28, will receive their benefits and the supplement on their regular issuance date.

Continued the announcement, since March of 2020, SNAP households that were not already receiving the maximum SNAP food benefit for their household size have received an increase bringing their food benefits to the maximum amount each month. These increases were made to help reduce food insecurity for New Mexicans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individuals seeking to apply for SNAP benefits may apply online through www.yes.state.nm.us or by phone at 1-800-283-4465. Newly approved SNAP recipients will be eligible for the supplemental benefit.