Experts: Data, flexibility key in crafting methane rules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators say they’ve started crafting rules aimed at cracking down on methane emissions by the oil and gas industry and expect to make public a draft later this summer.

The rules will be the culmination of a dozen meetings, hours of discussion and technical presentations by scientists, environmentalists and experts in the industry.

Officials with the state environment and energy departments said during a meeting Tuesday that the goal will be striking a balance between reducing pollution and giving the industry the flexibility it needs to operate efficiently.

Industry officials and regulators agreed there’s no one-size-fits-all solution.