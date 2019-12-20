Ex-New Mexico prison contractor to release public records

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Supreme Court has refused to overturn two lower court rulings in a public records lawsuit forcing a former state prison contractor to release settlement agreements with prisoners.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday that the original lawsuit filed in 2016 stems from a refusal by contractor Corizon to release settlement agreements over alleged malpractice and sexual abuse by a physician.

Court officials say the high court decision upholds a verdict requiring Corizon to release requested public records and pay legal fees.

Officials say Corizon had to comply because it was under contract with a state agency to perform a public function.