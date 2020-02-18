Ex-New Mexico Majority Leader eyes running for Sapien seat

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Former Democratic House Majority Leader Rick Miera says he is considering running for a crucial state Senate seat currently held by retiring Democratic Sen. John Sapien.

Miera told The Associated Press on Monday that he is weighing whether to seek the Democratic nomination for the swing seat that is expected to draw strong interest from Republicans.

Sapien announced Sunday he would not seek re-election this year.

The district includes the affluent liberal areas of Placitas and Corrales, part of conservative Rio Rancho and Bernalillo — one of the poorest cities in the state.

Miera served in the state House from 1991 to 2015.