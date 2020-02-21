Ex-deputy gets 7 years for drug trafficking in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — A judge has sentenced a former Colfax County sheriff’s deputy to seven years in prison for drug trafficking and theft in New Mexico.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that the former deputy said at his sentencing hearing Thursday that he was tempted by the money and had disgraced his law enforcement agency, the public and his family.

Prosecutors say he hid $4,200 in cash in the tailpipe of his truck, stole more than $13,000 and confiscated marijuana from two men, and accepted $10,000 to escort a load of cocaine through Colfax County.

He pleaded guilty in 2016.