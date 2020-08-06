Ex-Belen city manager sues over allegations of funds misuse

BELEN, N.M. (AP) — A former central New Mexico city manager has filed a lawsuit over allegations the mayor misused public money.

KRQE-TV reports former Belen city manager Leona Vigil said in a lawsuit this month she was wrongly demoted and eventually fired after raising red flags.

According to the lawsuit filed in state district court, Vigil says Mayor Jerah Cordova insisted the city move forward with sidewalk repairs even though city employees told him the work would violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.

She also alleges Cordova wanted to spend public funds on the birthday celebration for the renowned feminist artist Judy Chicago.

The city declined to comment.