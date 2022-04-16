RUIDOSO, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the New Mexico State Police Department announced evacuation orders are being lifted in the following neighborhoods of the McBride Fire area Saturday.

Evacuation orders are being lifted in the following areas:

Gavilan Canyon from Warrior Drive north to HWY 48

Fawn Ridge

Homestead Acres

Rancho Ruidoso Valley Estates

Deer Valley

Deer Park

Alto Mesa Estates

Deer Creek Road, Cougar Lane, Woodwind Lane, Skyhawk Lane

Area east of Flute Player Way

The following areas that remain under mandatory evacuation include:

Gavilan Canyon from Warrior Drive south to HWY 70

Lower Eagle Creek

According to a New Mexico State Police report, the Ruidoso Convention Center remains open, and the Red Cross and Salvation Army are on scene to provide hot meals, water, and support to evacuees. T-Mobile is also offering free mobile phones.