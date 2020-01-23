Environmentalists worried about Gila forest management plan

SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — Some environmental groups are concerned that a proposed management plan for the Gila National Forest in southwestern New Mexico falls short of protecting more than 3 million acres of mountains, hills and range land.

Forest officials recently released a draft of the plan, triggering a 90-day public comment period. Public meetings are being held over the next week.

The groups contend the plan maintains the status quo for resource extraction and motorized recreation rather than establishing migration corridors for wildlife or protecting the Gila River and its tributaries.

The plan does recommend wilderness protection for more than 110,000 acres.