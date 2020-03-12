ENMU to extend spring break additional week to help with COVID-19 prevention

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University will extend its spring break an additional week for all students.

ENMU said while there are no cases of COVID-19 at the Portales campus, there have been confirmed cases in the State of New Mexico.

“Our decisions are always guided with the safety of our campus and the health and well being of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors in mind. Hence, the following measures will be put in place on the ENMU-Portales campus to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and mitigate its impact on the community.

– Spring Break will be extended an additional week for all students, through Sunday, March 22, 2020. All classes will resume on Monday, March 23, 2020. In-person classes will be transferred to an online/alternative format.

– Employees – faculty, staff, and administration should report to work as usual on Monday, March 16, 2020 unless otherwise directed by a supervisor; the University will provide guidance related to social distancing and enhanced preventative public health hygiene.

– During this additional week of Spring Break, the University will finalize plans to initiate alternative instructional methods that will allow students to continue their education without coming to campus. Students should regularly monitor their ENMU email for updates on how their courses will be delivered.

– All large events and gatherings sponsored by the University or those scheduled in University facilities are canceled through Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Questions related to scheduled University events should be directed to the Office of Student Affairs at 575.562.2221 or student.affairs@enmu.edu.

– All University-sponsored or funded travel out of state as well as international, is suspended until further notice, unless deemed critical and approved by the appropriate Vice President or Chancellor. We strongly encourage everyone to consider the risks related to out-of-state and international travel for personal reasons. If you have traveled in the last 14 days, we encourage you to complete the ENMU Travel Disclosure Form.

– The University has plans in place to address the needs of students residing on campus. Students are encouraged to remain home. Student residents are strongly encouraged to practice appropriate social distancing and enhanced preventative public health and hygiene measures. Additional information regarding preventative measures can be found at cdc.gov. However, arrangements will be made with the Office of Housing and Residence Life for students who are unable to travel home or those who do not the ability for other housing arrangements. For additional information please contact the Office of Housing and Residence Life at 575.562.2632 or housing.office@enmu.edu.