PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Eastern New Mexico University Department of Theatre and Digital Filmmaking is inviting everyone to “Bunnicula,” which will take place from Thursday through Sunday at the ENMU Theatre Center Mainstage.

ENMU detailed that the show will begin at 7 p.m. on Nov. 16 through Nov. 18 and end with a 2 p.m. matinee showing on Sunday, Nov. 19.

According to an ENMU press release, this musical will be for the whole family based on the book “Bunnicula” by James and Deborah Howel. The musical by Jon Klein will feature singing and dancing, music composed by Chris Jefferies, and directed by Anne Beck.

The story “Bunnicula,” is about a vampire rabbit found at a movie theatre by the Monroe family. The family brings the rabbit home as a new pet. Their cat, Chester, and dog, Harold, don’t quite know what to make of this new pet. Chester suspects he is a vampire bunny! Excitement and surprise ensue as Chester tries to catch the bunny in his vampire act.

“Watching our Theatre and Digital Filmmaking students act, dance, and sing has been a real pleasure,” said Anne Beck, Director and Professor of Theatre at ENMU. “The set design was by a newcomer to ENMU, Dr. Joe Thompson; the musical direction by Stephanie Streseman-Wilkinson; the choreography by Kelsey Prince; the lighting design by Leonard Madrid; the puppet construction by our Chair, Jon Barr; the costumes designed by the first year Digital Filmmaking major, Colbie Boyd, and the stage management by senior theatre major, Jai Whitteker. This is a showcase of Portales’s talent!”

Officials said tickets are priced at $10 for adults and $7 for senior citizens and active military members.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the ENMU Theatre website.

