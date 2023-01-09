PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University, along with the city of Portales’s Cultural Affairs Committee, will collaborate on a week-long celebration of Martin Luther King’s life and legacy starting on Jan. 16.

According to a news release from the university, the celebration will begin at 5 p.m. on Jan. 16 with the annual commemorative march from the Memorial Building, located at 200 E. Seventh St., to the Campus Union Building at Eastern New Mexico University. The Cannon Air Force Base Honor Guard is expected to lead the march. At 6 p.m., the celebration will continue with an event at the Campus Union Ballroom, with Terence G. Taylor, Commander, 27th Special Operations Wing, Cannon Air Force Base, and Tamia Smith, the ENMU Student Body President. speaking to attendees.

On Jan. 18, the university will present the Martin Luther King Jr. Art Show at 11 a.m. and the Martin Luther King Jr. Lunch will be at 11:30 a.m. at the university’s Campus Union Building. The last event for the celebration will be a non-violent student activism workshop at 4 p.m. on Jan. 19 in Room 108 of the Jack Williamson Liberal Arts Building.

“This is such an important celebration of a life and work that continues today,” James Johnston, the president of ENMU, said in the release. “I look forward to welcoming the community to campus as we honor the work and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

For more information about the celebration, visit ENMU’s website.