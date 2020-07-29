ENMU moves majority of classes to online delivery for fall 2020; will not conduct athletics this fall

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University announced that it will conduct the majority of fall semester courses online and limit on-campus housing to urgent need situations in response to changing COVID-19 conditions and recent guidance from the State of New Mexico.

“Although we are extremely disappointed that the renewed safety concerns are taking us in a different direction, we all believe this is the right decision for the health and safety of our Greyhound family,” said Interim Chancellor Dr. Patrice Caldwell.

While faculty, staff, and the administration spent the summer developing strategies for safe in-person instruction and on-campus housing this fall, Caldwell said that in order to support the state’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, ENMU will be offering the majority of fall semester classes online. ENMU will use Blackboard and alternative delivery mechanisms, including multiple technologies to engage learners in our online courses.

“The University will not take chances with the lives of students, faculty and staff, not even to bring everyone back to campus, which we all wish to do.” said Caldwell “For fall 2020, we believe this plan is the safest and most responsible answer to the pandemic.”

ENMU’s Assistant Athletic Director, Ryan Shumaker, also confirmed to MyHighPlains.com that the university will not conduct any athletics this fall.

Shumaker said more information on that topic will be made available tomorrow.

For more information about the Fall 2020 reopening plan, go to enmu.edu/HealthAdvisory.