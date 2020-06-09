Endangered Mexican wolves welcome 7 pups at Albuquerque zoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two endangered Mexican gray wolves housed at the Albuquerque zoo are the proud parents of seven pups.

Zoo officials announced Tuesday that the pups recently came out of their den for the first time.

Zookeepers have only been able to view the pups by camera so far because the mother is being protective.

Whenever possible, the pups will undergo an exam and their sexes will be determined.

The zoo is part of a nationwide captive-breeding network that supports the recovery of the endangered predators in the Southwest U.S.

The latest pups are the second litter for the wolf pair at the zoo.