Endangered gray wolf population on the rise in southwest US

THE EDGE OF THE GILA WILDERNESS, N.M. (AP) — There are more Mexican gray wolves in the wild now than at any time since the U.S. government began reintroducing the endangered species in the American Southwest more than two decades ago.

Federal officials on Wednesday announced the result of the latest survey, saying there are at least 163 wolves in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona.

That marks a nearly 25% jump in the population from the previous year.

No matter the number, ranchers and rural residents say the situation for them has become untenable.

They point to thousands of dollars in losses as 2019 marked a record year for cattle killed by the wolves.

