Emu back in Las Cruces home after being gone 3 months

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A former state lawmaker’s emu that has been missing since Thanksgiving is safely back at its home near Las Cruces.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reported Sunday that former state Rep. Brad Cates learned his pet emu had resurfaced last week thanks to a barrage of images people shared on social media.

Cates with some help corralled the 150-pound (68-kilogram) emu named “Hey You!”

Cates was also the Republican nominee for Dona Ana County district attorney in 2016. He lost to Mark D’Antonio.