Emu back in Las Cruces home after being gone 3 months

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A former state lawmaker’s emu that has been missing since Thanksgiving is safely back at its home near Las Cruces.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reported Sunday that former state Rep. Brad Cates learned his pet emu had resurfaced last week thanks to a barrage of images people shared on social media.

Cates with some help corralled the 150-pound (68-kilogram) emu named “Hey You!”

Cates was also the Republican nominee for Dona Ana County district attorney in 2016. He lost to Mark D’Antonio.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss