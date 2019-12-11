Elementary school students searching for stolen pet chicken

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Some Albuquerque elementary students are crying “fowl” after someone stole their favorite class pet chicken.

Mrs. Groth’s first grade class at Hodgin Elementary School is still in disbelief, and in search of the Grinch who stole Polkadot, one of their five pet chickens.

“It’s just sad that people don’t respect other people’s property, and honestly, it was a school project, so not only did they take a chicken, they kind of destroyed some children’s faith in humanity,” said Michele Groth.

She said on Monday, one of the teachers noticed the chickens were out of their coop, located in the courtyard at school. Groth said after doing a headcount, they realized Polkadot was missing. They found several holes in the coop’s meshing and believe someone hopped the giant gate to steal their beloved class pet.

Groth said the chickens are part of their year-long project about taking care of animals. They raised them from an egg all the way until they hatch.

“It’s been an awesome project,” said Groth. “They’ve really learned a lot of taking care of a living animal. But it’s sad when one of them is missing. They just don’t get it, they’re first graders. They don’t understand why somebody would do that.”

Groth said her students have made several signs pleading with the public to help them find Polkadot. They’re posted throughout the school and the surrounding neighborhood.

Students said they don’t care who stole Polkadot, they just want him to come back home.

“Polkadot is my favorite chicken, so I miss him and wish he would come back to Hodgin,” said Mikaila.