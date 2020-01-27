Elections loom over Democrats on guns, marijuana, pensions

In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, photo, Lyla June Johnston appears during a weeklong fast outside the New Mexico Statehouse in Santa Fe, N.M., to protest for action on climate change. Johnston is campaigning for the Democratic primary nomination to the state House against Rep. Brian Egolf of Santa Fe. Legislative elections and ideological divisions among Democrats are looming over major initiatives backed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on gun safety, recreational marijuana and pension reform. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Legislative elections and ideological divisions among Democrats are looming over major initiatives backed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on gun safety, recreational marijuana and pension reform.

It’s the second straight year of unified Democratic control over the Statehouse and governor’s office. Democrats reclaimed the governor’s office from a Republican and picked up eight seats in the state House as a blue wave swept through politics in 2018 elections.

This year, the entire House and Senate are up for election for the first time since President Donald Trump took office.

Democrats including the House speaker and Senate president are confronting primary challenges within a restive party.