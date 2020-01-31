Election officials probe GOP House hopeful on contributions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal election officials are urging a Republican U.S. House candidate running in a critical New Mexico race to answer questions about possible illegal contributions.

The Federal Election Commission on Thursday asked Claire Chase in a letter to give more information about $45,000 in donations to her campaign.

The commission said the contributions appear to come from corporations that aren’t from a fund set aside for political donations.

The agency says Chase has until March 5 to respond.

A campaign spokesman says the campaign has followed federal law and will return any contributions containing routine filing errors.