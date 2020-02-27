Effort to euthanize family duck draws police attention

SANTA FE, N.M. (The Santa Fe New Mexican) — A New Mexico grandfather’s effort to euthanize the family duck drew police attention after residents reported multiple shots fired.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports police initially confiscated a handgun from Lorenzo Pacheco, who had fired four shots at the bird before striking and killing it.

Officers had arrived to the scene just before a burial for the bird was about to commence.

Kaelyn Pacheco says the duck, a family pet, had become paralyzed and couldn’t walk, and it also had an eye infection.

Lorenzo Pacheco said police returned his gun to him and determined there was no cause for a charge of negligent use of a firearm.