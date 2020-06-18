Education funding at risk as New Mexico Legislature meets

Rose Uberuaga, 12, poses with a 3D- printed plastic elephant she designed remotely during a summer camp after her instructor printed it out and gave it to her in a parking lot on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The nonprofit group STEM Santa Fe expanded access to the free camp after COVID-19 forced in-person child care groups to scale back. Uberuaga is starting seventh grade at a publicly funded charter school this fall after winning a “lottery.” (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s latest oil bust and the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic have gutted the state’s coffers.

While education has always been a priority for lawmakers, the Legislature now faces an impossible challenge of boosting teacher pay and preserving the funding pipeline for landmark efforts to expand learning opportunities for more students.

The legislative special session begins Thursday.

The stakes are enormous for New Mexico children, who are grappling with coronavirus shutdown and endemic poverty in a state that ranks near-last in most academic achievement measures.

The state also is under a court order to ensure adequate resources for all students.