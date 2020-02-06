Eddy County Sheriff: Scammer impersonating deputy

ARTESIA, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a person posing as a deputy in southeastern New Mexico scammed a resident out of hundreds of dollars.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents and urging them to contact authorities if they get suspicious.

According to detectives, a victim reported losing hundreds of dollars to a person posing as an Eddy County Sheriff’s Deputy on Jan. 30.

Deputies say the impostor used the name of a deputy employed by the office while concealing their identity.

