CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United Way of Eastern NM, along with other organizations around Clovis, Portales and Tucumcari, are preparing for its upcoming Point in Time count, which is scheduled to begin at the end of January.

According to a news release from the United Way of Eastern NM, the PIT count, which is being led by the NM Coalition to End Homelessness, is scheduled to begin on Jan. 31 and end on Feb. 3. The goal of the count is to provide up-to-date and accurate data for the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The organizations are also asking for donated items to give to those community members who are being counted during the PIT count. According to the release, officials are asking for some of the following items by Jan. 30:

socks

blankets

hand warmers

hats

gloves

scarves

nonperishable lightweight food

gift cards-Subway/ McDonald`s

wet wipes

hygiene items

sleeping bags

Community members can drop off the donated items from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

Matt 25 Hope Center — 1200 N Thornton Street, Clovis

Hope Ministries /Bride to Hope — 320 S Avenue A, Portales

Huffman Counseling & Wellness 108 W Center Street, Tucumcari

For more information for individuals who are interested in helping the PIT count process or those who want to donate items are asked to call the United Way of Eastern NM at 575-769-2103 or email staff@unitedwayenm.org.